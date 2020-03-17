Second coronavirus case in a week, Railways helps in contact tracing

A worker disinfects a washroom of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Monday. (PTI) A worker disinfects a washroom of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Monday. (PTI)

THE RAILWAYS has handed over to Odisha health officials the contact details of all fellow passengers on the Rajdhani Express that reached Bhubaneswar on March 12, after a passenger travelling in the AC-III tier coach tested positive for COVID-19 a day after arrival.

Officials said the 31-year-old man, who is the first confirmed coronavirus case from Odisha, had recently returned from Italy.

Following instructions from the state health department, the national transporter has also rolled out a series of containment measures – detaching, fumigating and disinfecting the coach as per protocol.

Officials said calls are also being made, in assistance with state authorities, to inform passengers about possible contact with the patient and check for symptoms, if any.

Officials said this was the second instance of a rail passenger testing positive for the virus.

In the other case, the wife of a software professional from Bengaluru — both later tested positive — had travelled from Delhi to Agra on Gatimaan Express on March 9.

Officials said the coach has been isolated, and the transporter is helping authorities in contact-tracing. “We have informed the passengers on board about this as well,” said a Railways official.

Workers clean a train at the railway yard in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo) Workers clean a train at the railway yard in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The contractor of services on the train was asked to report symptoms, if any, among staff deployed that day, and the supervisor directed to stay home for a few days. “No symptom has been reported so far,” said the official.

In both cases, officials said, the crew had already been instructed to adopt precautionary measures, such as avoiding mass contact.

The Railways has stepped up its vigil in other states, too, especially where a high number of cases have been reported.

In Kerala, the Railways is checking body temperatures of passengers on running trains in the Thiruvananthapuram division. A similar move is being considered in other divisions although officials said screening 2.3 crore passengers every day “would not be logistically possible”.

“This will be a nightmare, for example, in suburban sections like in Mumbai during rush hour, or in Delhi stations that see upwards of five lakh footfalls a day. Also, people tend to reach in the last moment to catch trains, so if we start screening them at gates, it will lead to huge pile-ups. But of course, we are taking all the other measures, such as disinfection and fumigation, etc,” said a senior official.

The transporter is also posting awareness messages at stations and on trains, and disinfecting common areas such as toilets, seats, door handles multiple times a day.

