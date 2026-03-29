Second call since war began: Modi, Saudi Crown Prince discuss West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday and they “agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure”.

Modi also condemned the attacks on regional energy infrastructure — a reference to Iranian attacks on energy installations in the Gulf including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This was their second conversation since the war started on February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran, and Tehran counter-attacked US military bases, facilities and personnel in the Gulf region, as well as energy infrastructure there — expanding the theatre of the conflict.