Second batch of foreign diplomats to visit J&K this week

The second batch of foreign delegates will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to review the situation following the revocation of the state’s special status last year, the government announced on Monday.

In January, a group of 15 foreign envoys from the US, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo had visited the Union Territory.

After a security review briefing by 15 Corps commander Lieutenant General K J S Dhillon, the delegation went to a hotel where they held a series of meetings, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

Sources had said that the military briefing focused on cross-border terrorism with videos of infiltration. During their meeting with political leaders, there were questions about Article 370 and Article 35 A and release of political detainees, sources said. However, the general sense was to move on and build a peaceful future for J&K, sources said. The envoys had an informal chat with nearly 100 youths. A group of mediapersons also met the envoys and raised the issue of internet restrictions.

Among the politicians who met the envoys were former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari, the party’s chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmed Mir and former PDP MLAs Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and Abdul Rahim Rather.

