Second AC local to have seating capacity of 100 more passengers

The second Air-Conditioned (AC) local that will have a vestibule connecting both ends of the train will have a seating capacity of 100 more passengers compared to the first one. It will also be the first Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rake to have under-slung equipment, which means, electrical equipment would be fitted below the rake. It is expected to reach Mumbai by December.

Senior officials at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, that is manfacturing the rake, said Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives would make the electrical equipment. It will be a prototype for nine AC rakes.

The cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 60 crore.

All EMU trains, including the first AC local, have four motor coaches fitted at the end of the bogies. “We will deliver the second AC local by December this year. We are currently working on the welding. As its electrical equipment would be fitted under board, the coaches would have additional space to accommodate more commuters,” a senior ICF official said.

Currently, the seating capacity of an EMU train is 1,200, the new AC rake would accommodate an additional 100 passengers. “We plan to use the latest generation bogies. After the rake reaches Mumbai in December, the Research Design and Standard Organisation will conduct trials, followed by an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety,” the official said.

The ICF is working on three projects related to manufacturing of AC rakes for Mumbai.

In the second project, ICF is making seven AC rakes. Six coaches from each train will be attached to the existing non-AC suburban locals to become partially air-conditioned services.

Another project involves manufacturing 12 more AC rakes that will have electrical equipment from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). The rakes would be similar to the only AC local that runs now. “After responses we received regarding the first AC local, we are improvising on the remaining AC rakes. More luggage space, better hand-holders and improved flooring are some of the changes that would be introduced,” the official added.

