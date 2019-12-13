Second 2+2 India-US dialogue on December 18

Both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues. Both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues.

The second two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US will take place on December 18 in Washington during which the two sides will make a comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in bilateral ties.

The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MEA’s official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

They will meet their US counterparts — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper — and take stock of the growing bilateral relations and provide strategic guidance for their further development.

They will hold a “comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in our relations”, Kumar said.

Both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues. “The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was initiated in September 2018 in order to provide a positive, forward-looking vision for the India-US strategic partnership and to promote synergy in our diplomatic and security efforts,” Kumar said.

Since the inaugural edition of this Dialogue in September 2018, relations between India and the US have further expanded, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App