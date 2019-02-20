Secen islands identified for seaplane operations

To promote tourism, the newly set up Island Development Agency (IDA) has identified seven islands in Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep for seaplane operations. The Home Ministry on Tuesday said private sector participation has been invited for these projects in the two archipelagos.

Advertising

Four islands (Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, Hutbay, and Long) in Andaman and Nicobar, and three islands (Kavaratti, Agatti, and Minicoy) in Lakshadweep have been identified for seaplane operations, a statement issued by the ministry after the hour-long meeting said.

The fifth meeting of the IDA, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, also reviewed the progress made towards the programme “Holistic development of islands”.

Key infrastructure projects such as the operationalisation of Diglipur airport in Andaman and Nicobar for civilian aircraft, and the construction of a new airport at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep have been accorded high priority by the government.