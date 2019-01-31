SEBI-Sahara case: SC directs Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Sahara group chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on February 28 for failing to deposit Rs 25,700 crore for repaying investors in the SEBI-Sahara case.

The top court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only Rs 15,000 crore. The bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri and S K Kaul, declined to give any further chance to Roy and other directors to comply with its previous orders.

(With PTI inputs)