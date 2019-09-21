Seat sharing in Pune set to be rocky for BJP-Sena

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the prominent parties — BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and MNS — had contested on their own. The BJP had ended up with a clean sweep, winning all eight seats in Pune city.

For the Assembly elections this year, most of these parties have entered into alliances, and this is likely to complicate the seat-sharing equations in Pune city. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to finalise an agreement, the Congress and NCP have already reached a deal.

For the saffron alliance, Pune poses a tough challenge as the BJP will have to part with a few of the eight seats it won in 2014. Another alliance partner, RPI(A), has also staked claim for at least two of these seats, Vadgaonsheri and Pune Cantonment, which are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Shiv Sena has a strong presence in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly segments, from where it has won in the past. The Kothrud seat is represented by BJP leader Medha Kulkarni while Hadapsar is represented by state BJP youth wing chief Yogesh Tilekar. The Pune Cantonment seat is represented by former state minister Dilip Kamble and BJP leader Jagdish Mulik won from Vadgaonsheri.

“We have conveyed to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray that the party should contest at least four assembly seats in the city, or it will be difficult to make party workers campaign for BJP candidates. The very existence of Shiv Sena in the city is at stake,” said a Sena leader from Pune, and added that the party’s Pune unit strongly needed a boost.

If the BJP agrees to the demands by Sena and RPI (A), it faces the unenviable task of denying tickets to sitting legislators from Pune.