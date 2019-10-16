Searches on MP excise officer lead to valuables worth crores

The Lokayukta police carried out searches at more than half a dozen premises owned by a Madhya Pradesh assistant excise commissioner on Tuesday and unearthed details of unaccounted property and valuables worth several crores.

Farm houses, flats in posh colonies, warehouses, plots, outlets in shopping malls and jewellery were among the property and valuables owned and registered in the name of Alok Khare, currently posted in Indore, and his family members.

Deputy SP Naveen Awasthi said a conservative estimate of Khare’s properties could easily exceed Rs 50 crore — disproportionate to his monthly income of about Rs 1 lakh. The teams seized more than Rs 10 lakh in cash from one place.

“It’s a big catch for us,’’ said Anil Kumar, Director General of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) that functions under the Lokayukta. “Present evaluation of property does not count for us. You have to go by the documented value of property,” he said.

Khare, who has spent most of his time in Bhopal, had probed a Rs 41 crore scam in which liquor contractors allegedly defrauded the treasury by paying less than what was due.