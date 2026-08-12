Searches at 9 locations across J&K in 1990 killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer, son

Koul his son were killed in May 1990, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree kilometres away from their house. (Express Photo)

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case concerning the alleged abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his young son, Virender Koul. Residents of Soaf Shali in Kokernag, Anantnag, the Kouls were killed in 1990.

The FIR in the case was registered at Police Station Dooru, Anantnag, and is now being investigated by the SIA.

Sources said that the searches mark a significant development in the long-running investigation, as the SIA intensifies efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring the probe to a “decisive” stage.