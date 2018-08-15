Searches at club: Third IAS officer under CBI scanner

Sources said the officer became a subject of interest after the CBI recovered documents related to him from the office of the PSOI caterer. Sources said the officer became a subject of interest after the CBI recovered documents related to him from the office of the PSOI caterer.

Among the officers under the CBI scanner following searches over two days at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute (PSOI) in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi is an Additional Secretary in a key Union ministry. This officer, sources said, once headed a civic body and had faced a departmental enquiry, and even invited adverse remarks.

Sources said the officer became a subject of interest after the CBI recovered documents related to him from the office of the PSOI caterer.

Last week, the CBI searched the office of Rakesh Tiwari, caterer at the PSOI, and recovered “personal” documents belonging to several IAS officers from Tiwari’s cupboard. It also recovered Rs 3.6 crore in cash, 20 Rolex watches, Rs 1.6 crore of jewellery and documents of alleged hawala transactions.

The other two IAS officers under CBI scrutiny include a top UT cadre officer who once faced a CBI probe but could not be prosecuted after the government refused sanction in 2015. The officer was also caught in the tug-of-war between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for refusing a post immediately after the AAP came to power.

Sources said the passport and property papers of another IAS officer of the UT cadre, who took voluntary retirement, were also recovered. Sources in the CBI said the documents were being examined, and some UT cadre officers could be questioned soon.

The agency is already questioning five of its officers from an Anti-Corruption Unit of the CBI for their alleged role in the case. It is suspected that these officers were not only passing information related to CBI cases to the accused in these cases but also helping them fix cases for pecuniary gains.

Tiwari, who once ran the canteen at the CBI headquarters and built a network inside the agency, is suspected to be the middleman for these deals. The CBI also suspects that he was moving money for some bureaucrats and CBI officers as documents related to alleged hawala transactions have been recovered from his cupboard. The agency also stumbled upon some evidence of money being moved abroad.

The CBI suspects that Tiwari and some of its own officers may have been running an extortion racket. “Property documents of several officials have been found from Tiwari’s cupboard… possible that these documents were being used to extort money from officials who may have not declared these properties. It brings both the CBI officer concerned and the official who owns such property under scrutiny,” a CBI officer said.

Tiwari was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to dilute a corruption case probe in return for a bribe of Rs 35 lakh. He was held while receiving Rs 15 lakh, the second instalment of the bribe, from a hawala dealer of Delhi, the CBI said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App