Over Rs 24 lakh seized from onboard Sealdah Duronto in Delhi

Eight bags were found with currency of new Rs 10 and Rs 50 notes, the official said. Eight bags were found with currency of new Rs 10 and Rs 50 notes, the official said.

Over Rs 24 lakh, in new Rs 50 and Rs 10 notes, was seized on Tuesday from onboard the Sealdah Duronto at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. The seizure was made by a joint team of Customs, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel. Customs officers came to the Station Director’s office this afternoon. They informed railway officials that they had received a tipoff about a “questionable currency movement” by the 12259 Sealdah Duronto, coming from Sealdah in West Bengal, Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said.

The joint team, including Customs officials, was immediately formed as all senior supervisors were having a meeting there, he said. “The train arrived at 13.23 hours at the New Delhi station. The parcels in the sleeper were off-loaded and taken to the outward parcel section where they were checked,” Chowdhury said.

Eight bags were found with currency of new Rs 10 and Rs 50 notes, the official said. “The total currency found is around Rs 24.60 lakh, Rs 7 lakh in Rs 50 notes and 17.60 lakh in Rs 10 notes,” he said. Further details are awaited from the Customs department, he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App