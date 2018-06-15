SDMC plans to install 4,348 CCTV cameras, says Shikha Rai

Rai said the CCTV cameras will be installed in a total of 406 buildings across these schools, including double-shift schools. Rai said the CCTV cameras will be installed in a total of 406 buildings across these schools, including double-shift schools.

Over 4,340 CCTV cameras are planned to be installed across 344 municipal-run schools in south Delhi to bolster the surveillance mechanism and build confidence among parents about the safety of their wards, officials on Friday said.

Chairperson Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Shikha Rai in a statement issued by the SDMC said the project would cost over Rs 5.53 crore.

“The SDMC is committed to provide foolproof security to its the students and ensure a reliable surveillance system to prevent incidents of any security lapse,” she said.

This would also help in allaying any fear in the minds of students as there have been some unfortunate incidents in a few schools in Delhi-NCR, the civic body said.

“Further it will also make parents of the students feel more satisfied with the safety of their children in SDMC schools,” Rai said.

She claimed that after the 4,348 cameras are installed, attendance of students “will improve substantially”.

The principals of the schools have been authorised to monitor the recording and take an appropriate urgent action in case of any lapse.

“They will be responsible for any glitch in the system. The agency given the work on this project is bound to complete installation within four months of awarding of the work,” the SDMC said.

