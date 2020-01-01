SDG Index: Punjab slips to 12th rank, neighbour Himachal Pradesh ranks second

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab has slipped by two points on the Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) India Index and is placed at the 12th rank in 2019 out of 36 states and Union Territories.

In the SDG index in 2018, Punjab had ranked 10th. With a composite SDG of 62, it has not found mention among the top three states on any of the 17 indices used for evaluating states and UT s on parameters of development. Last year, Punjab’s composite SDG was 71.

It missed a special mention in the report that commended eight states. The report said while only three states were placed in the category of ‘front-runners’ (with a score in the range 65-99, including both) in 2018 — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. In 2019, five more states joined this league — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karna­taka, Sikkim and Goa, taking the total tally to eight.

The state that produces maximum food grains for the central pool has slipped three notches on the ‘No Hunger’ goal. Last year, the state had scored 71 points on this goal while this year, it has 61 points.

Even in the ‘No Poverty’ goal, Punjab has slipped from 56 points to 48 points compared to last year.

It has retained its 71 points on ‘Good Health’ and ‘Well-being’ goals. Besides, the state has fared better in quality education by getting 67 points compared to 61 last year.

It has fallen on four goals, has gained on eight goals, retained its position on one. The data for comparison was not available on three goals and Punjab was appraised on 16 goals while most of the other states were appraised on 17.

Besides faring better on quality education, Punjab’s points have gone up on Sustainable Cities and Communities (from 36 in 2018 to 61 in 2019), gender inequality (from 43 to 46), clean water and sanitation (from 60 to 74), development work and economic growth (from 57 to 65), industry, innovation and infrastructure (from 48 to 69) and affordable and clean energy (from 61 to 89).

It has slipped on the goals including ‘Life on Land’ (from 67 to 59), ‘Peace, Justice and strong institutions’ (from 84 to 83).

While neighbouring Himachal has ranked second, Haryana has ranked 18.

Haryana at 18th spot, but shows improvement in some areas

Haryana ranked 18th in the Niti Aayog’s sustainable development goals (SDG) report for 2019-20.

Its composite score has been evaluated at 57, which is less than of India’s average score of 60. Neighbouring Punjab’s peformace is better with it’s score of 62 while Himachal Pradesh is among the top states while achieving the score of 69.

Haryana has not witnessed improvement in the percentage of population below national poverty line which is 11.16 per cent this year like in 2018. Likewise, households covered by health scheme/ insurance are also same in the past two years, but there has been a minor decline in employment under MGNREGA this year.

However, Haryana has improved its performance in the area of education with the state registering a decline in students dropping out from secondary schools. The state is not only improving its sex ratio at birth but has also improved its tally of women legislators in the state Assembly with their participation stands at 14.44 per cent this year in comparison to previous election’s 10 per cent. The report mentions that the state has electrified 100 per cent households in comparison to 99.61 per cent of 2018. As many as 69.3 per cent households use clean cooking fuel in Haryana.

In a positive sign, the maternal mortality ratio has declined this year. The percentage of women using modern family planning is same this year as 2018’s 59.4 per cent. Likewise, the number of anaemic pregnant women is also same this year as compared to the previous year’s percentage.

The state has witnessed a sharp increase in users of internet. In terms of law and order, there is a slight decline in cases of murders in Haryana this year in comparison to 2018.

