Watch: Scuffle breaks out between passengers on Bangkok-Kolkata flight, probe initiated

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday initiated an inquiry into a viral video showing a scuffle between passengers onboard a plane from Bangkok to Kolkata earlier this week.

The video clip showing a passenger being assaulted by a few co-passengers was shared on social media on Wednesday.

#AirRage Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

A passenger onboard the same flight said the incident happened on December 26, just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for takeoff. In the clip, two passengers were seen arguing before one of them first said ‘haath neeche kar‘ (put your hands down) and then started slapping the other person. A few other passengers were also involved in the scuffle.

Later, other passengers and airhostesses pacified those involved in the scuffle, an eyewitness told PTI.

The plane landed in Kolkata on Tuesday. There is no clarity yet on the reason of the scuffle or if the incident was reported to authorities in Kolkata after the flight landed. Thai Smile Airways could not be immediately contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan told PTI, “BCAS has taken cognisance of the video. We have started inquiring and further action will be taken depending on the inquiry outcome.”

Another video went viral last week, showing a heated exchange between a passenger and an airhostess on board an Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight over choice of meals.