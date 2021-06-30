scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Scuffle between BJP workers, farm law protestors at Ghazipur

The scuffle broke out as the BJP workers were carrying out a procession on the flyway where the farm law protesters, chiefly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, have been camping.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad |
June 30, 2021 1:58:22 pm
scuffle broke out between several BJP workers and farm law protestors at Ghazipur (File)

A scuffle broke out between several BJP workers and farm law protestors at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Wednesday.

The scuffle broke out as the BJP workers were carrying out a procession on the flyway where the farm law protesters, chiefly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, have been camping since November 2020, according to eye-witnesses.

Further details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X