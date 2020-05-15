SC stays Gujarat HC order setting aside minister’s election

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo) Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order setting side election of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to the state assembly in 2017. The high court had set aside his election on grounds of “corrupt practice” and “manipulation of record”.

Chudasama, who holds charge of multiple departments including education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs in the BJP government led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, was elected from Dholka constituency after defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Assembly polls.

The Congress candidate, Ashwin Rathod, had filed a petition challenging Chudasama’s election. Rathod had alleged that the returning officer, Dhaval Jani, had illegally rejected 429 votes received via postal ballot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.