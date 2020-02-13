SC’s quota order: Bhim Army chief calls for bandh on February 23

Bhim Army chief in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Bhim Army chief in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after moving the Supreme Court to seek a review of its recent ruling on reservation in appointment and promotion in the government jobs, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 23 against the top court’s decision.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Azad also announced a protest march from march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press his three-point demands which include reservation for SC/ST/OBCs in education and jobs, including the private sector and the judiciary without any hidden riders which dilute it in any manner; and an immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Azad also urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

In its ruling earlier this month, the Supreme Court has said that states are not bound to provide reservation in promotions and appointments in government jobs and that a quota is not a fundamental right.

“I want to appeal to all the friends of Bahujan Samaj that you have seen the mentality of the government. Now, we are going to organise a march on February 16 from Mandi House to the Parliament house. We have called for a Bharat Bandh on February 23 because the Constitution is being attacked. Be it reservation, be it citizenship or employment; we have to work on these issues. We should protest peacefully and convey our message to the government as well as the Supreme Court,” Azad said.

“Large scale peaceful protests across the country are being launched by the Samvidhan Suraksha Samiti and the Bhim Army along with hundreds of other organisations beginning with a call for Bharat Bandh on February 23, 2020,” he said.

Azad is the convenor of the Samvidhan Suraksha Samiti.

