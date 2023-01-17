SC’s order on Eco Sensitive Zone to be heard by three-judge bench

Pleas seeking modification of the Supreme Court’s June 3, 2022, order, which, among others, directed that “each protected forest, that is national park or wildlife sanctuary must have an Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of minimum one kilometre measured from the demarcated boundary of such protected forest…”, will now be heard by a three-judge bench.

The batch of applications came up before a two-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath which directed that they be placed before the Chief Justice of India so that it can be assigned to a three-judge bench.

The June 3 order was also passed by a three-judge bench.

The SC was hearing applications filed, among others, by the Centre and government of Kerala, seeking modification of the earlier order.

Deciding some applications relating to mining and other activities within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, a three-judge SC bench had on June 3 last year directed that permission should be sought from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to continue non-prohibited activities in ESZ. The court ordered that “no new permanent structure shall be permitted to come up for whatsoever purpose within the ESZ”.

Seeking modification of the order, the Centre said that the directions, “particularly” those about seeking the PCCF permission and banning all fresh permanent structures in the ESZ “will have far and wide ramifications…on the lives of local communities living around national parks and sanctuaries…on eco-development words carried out by the forest department for protection of wildlife, and for the benefit of local communities; and…on activities which include projects of national and strategic importance in ESZ’s which are being scrutinised and permitted by the relevant authorities, including the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life (NBWL), in accordance with law”.

The June 3 order had given rise to protests in many states forcing them to approach the SC.