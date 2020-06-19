Scroll journalist booked over Varanasi report

Scroll Executive Editor Supriya Sharma. (Photo: Twitter/Supriya Sharma) Scroll Executive Editor Supriya Sharma. (Photo: Twitter/Supriya Sharma)

An FIR was registered at Varanasi’s Ramnagar police station against Scroll Executive Editor Supriya Sharma and its Chief Editor over a report published from Varanasi’s Domari village. The FIR was filed on June 13, on the basis of a complaint by Mala Devi, who Sharma had reportedly quoted in the report, published on Scroll.in on June 8.

The FIR was filed under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and under the SC/ST Act.

Reacting to the FIR, Scroll.in replied saying, “Scroll.in interviewed Mala in Domari village, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 5, 2020. Her statements have accurately been reported in the article titled, In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown.”

The statement added, “Scroll.in stands by the article…”

