Australian PM cooks PM Modi’s favourite dish to celebrate new trade ties with India

Celebrating the new trade deal with India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson Saturday took to social media to post pictures of him preparing khichdi, made from a mix of rice and lentils, which according to Morisson is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “favourite dish”.

“To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi,” Morrison said posting two pictures on his social media handles, including Facebook and Instagram.

On April 2, India and Australia Sealing signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) which is set to provide zero-duty access to 96 per cent of India’s exports to Australia including shipments from key sectors such as engineering goods, gems and jewellery, textiles, apparel and leather. The leaders hailed the deal as a “watershed moment” and “one of the biggest economic doors there is to open in the world.”

“Jen, girls and mum all approve. 👍🙏” he added.

The pact is expected to boost bilateral trade in goods and services to $45-50 billion over five years, up from around $27 billion, and generate over one million jobs in India, according to a government estimate. The agreement will also give about 85 per cent of Australia’s exports zero-duty access to the Indian market, including coal, sheep meat and wool, and lower duty access on Australian wines, almonds, lentils, and certain fruits.

This is not the first time that Morrison has taken social media by storm with his culinary skills. In May 2020, Morrison posted a picture of him holding a tray full of “ScoMosas”, a deep-fried snack he claims to have made from scratch. Morrison remembered Modi, saying it’s a pity their meeting this week in via video link. The tweet reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he replied saying the popular Indian snacks prepared by Scott looked “delicious”.