Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Chhattisgarh: Scolded for using phone in class, girl hangs self

Chhattisgarh: Scolded for using phone in class, girl hangs self

The girl hung herself from a tree in the premises of the government high school in Nonbirra village Saturday afternoon, Dipka station house officer (SHO) Sharad Chandra said.

By: PTI Written by PTI | Korba (chhattisgarh) | Updated: September 30, 2018 8:41:10 pm
school girl commits suicide, Chhattisgarh school girl commits suicide, school girl caught using phone commits suicide, Chhattisgarh, Indian Express The girl was scolded by a teacher who spotted her speaking on the phone during class. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district after she was reportedly reprimanded by her teacher for using a mobile phone during class, police said Sunday.

Babli Yadav, a Class IX student, hung herself from a tree in the premises of the government high school in Nonbirra village Saturday afternoon, Dipka station house officer (SHO) Sharad Chandra said.

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Yadav was spotted by her teacher while she was speaking on her mobile phone during class.

“Yadav threw the phone from the class window but the teacher retrieved it and complained to the school principal. She also scolded Yadav,” the SHO said.

While Yadav’s father, a farmer, was called to school by the principal to discuss the incident, he could not come due to work commitments, the official said.

“Later, when the girl did not reach home after school got over for the day, her brother went looking for her and found her hanging from a tree in the school premises,” he said.

A case had been registered and further probe was underway, the SHO added.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement