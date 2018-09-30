Chhattisgarh: Scolded for using phone in class, girl hangs self

The girl was scolded by a teacher who spotted her speaking on the phone during class. (Representational Image) The girl was scolded by a teacher who spotted her speaking on the phone during class. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district after she was reportedly reprimanded by her teacher for using a mobile phone during class, police said Sunday.

Babli Yadav, a Class IX student, hung herself from a tree in the premises of the government high school in Nonbirra village Saturday afternoon, Dipka station house officer (SHO) Sharad Chandra said.

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Yadav was spotted by her teacher while she was speaking on her mobile phone during class.

“Yadav threw the phone from the class window but the teacher retrieved it and complained to the school principal. She also scolded Yadav,” the SHO said.

While Yadav’s father, a farmer, was called to school by the principal to discuss the incident, he could not come due to work commitments, the official said.

“Later, when the girl did not reach home after school got over for the day, her brother went looking for her and found her hanging from a tree in the school premises,” he said.

A case had been registered and further probe was underway, the SHO added.

