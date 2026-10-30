Scolded over chocolate, 12-year-old girl drowns toddler, covers water tank with slab

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- bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh Police
A four-year-old boy was allegedly drowned in a water tank by a 12-year-old girl following a dispute over a chocolate in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on October 26. The girl allegedly took the boy to the rooftop of her house, pushed him into a water tank and covered it with a stone slab. His body remained in the tank for nearly three hours before the girl’s father discovered it; he was unaware of his daughter’s alleged involvement, police said.
The boy’s family lived in a rented house adjacent to the girl’s home, which belonged to her uncle. His parents had reported him missing, following which police launched a search and alerted neighbours to check their rooftops and nearby water bodies.
During the search, police questioned children in the neighbourhood and the 12-year-old allegedly confessed. “The boy’s parents had reported him missing. Police launched a search and alerted neighbours to check their rooftops and nearby water bodies. The girl’s father subsequently found the body in a water tank on his rooftop,” said a police officer.
According to the police investigation, the dispute arose after the girl took a chocolate from the boy, following which his mother scolded her. The girl allegedly remained upset for several days before carrying out the act.
An FIR was registered on October 28 under the Juvenile Justice Act after the post-mortem examination corroborated the circumstances of the death. The girl was produced before a court and sent to a government juvenile home. Further legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with juvenile justice provisions.