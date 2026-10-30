Scolded over chocolate, 12-year-old girl drowns toddler, covers water tank with slab

A four-year-old boy was allegedly drowned in a water tank by a 12-year-old girl following a dispute over a chocolate in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on October 26. The girl allegedly took the boy to the rooftop of her house, pushed him into a water tank and covered it with a stone slab. His body remained in the tank for nearly three hours before the girl’s father discovered it; he was unaware of his daughter’s alleged involvement, police said.

The boy’s family lived in a rented house adjacent to the girl’s home, which belonged to her uncle. His parents had reported him missing, following which police launched a search and alerted neighbours to check their rooftops and nearby water bodies.