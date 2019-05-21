SCO meet starts today, Sushma Swaraj to attend

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), beginning Tuesday, in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Among several issues, terrorism and connectivity are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

This will be Swaraj’s last visit in this term, and she will share the table with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmoud Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi among others.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance, besides reviewing the preparation for the SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14.

“External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be representing India in the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to be held in Bishkek on May 21-22,” it said.

India became a full member of the group in 2017 and New Delhi’s entry has increased the bloc’s heft in regional geo-politics, besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

India is also keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

“India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year,” the MEA said. It said that Swaraj’s programme in Bishkek will include a joint call of SCO foreign ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooranbay Jeenbekov. Last month, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the SCO Defence Ministers’ conclave in Bishkek.