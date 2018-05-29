Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • SCO meet: India flags security challenges of Afghanistan

SCO meet: India flags security challenges of Afghanistan

India also extended support to the peace offer made by the Afghan President “to the armed opposition for talks in February 2018”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:57:45 am
Top News

An Indian delegation to the Shanghai Contact Group (SCO)-Afghan Contact Group Meeting in Beijing expressed its readiness to work closely with the members of the group to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and highlighted the security challenges it faces from terrorism “imposed from beyond its borders”.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday said three points were discussed at the meeting: the current situation of Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions; the reconciliation process there; and role of Shanghai Contact Group (SCO) and measures for cooperation between SCO and Afghanistan.

India shared its “perspectives on the security situation in Afghanistan, including security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond its borders”, it said. India also extended support to the peace offer made by the Afghan President “to the armed opposition for talks in February 2018”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now