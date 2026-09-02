SCO declaration: Double standards in fight against terrorism unacceptable

STRESSING THAT “double standards” in the fight against terror are unacceptable, leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

This is part of the ‘Bishkek Declaration’ adopted by India, Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China and the Central Asian countries in the SCO grouping. The declaration is important since India has always maintained that Pakistan is responsible for cross-border terrorism in the country.

On terrorism, the joint declaration adopted at the end of the SCO leaders’ summit in the Kyrgyz’ capital, Bishkek, stated: “Member States, reaffirming their firm commitment to combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, emphasise the inadmissibility of attempts to exploit terrorist, separatist, and extremist groups for selfish purposes. They recognize the leading role of sovereign states and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.”

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“Member states consider attempts to discredit government bodies and structures of SCO member states unacceptable. They emphasize that such actions are contrary to international law and undermine the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in internal affairs enshrined in the UN Charter.”

“Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasize that ‘double standards’ in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, with the UN playing a central role by fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law, in order to jointly combat all terrorist organizations,” the declaration said.

On the war between US-Israel and Iran, which has been continuing for more than six months now, the Bishkek Declaration said: “Member states express deep concern over developments in the Middle East and around Iran. They reiterate the SCO’s previously stated position condemning military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and significant damage to the country’s economy.”

“Such actions violate the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter and create serious risks to international peace, security and stability,” it said.

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This is important since India has strong ties with Israel, and the criticism of the US and Israel is not the norm for Delhi.

“Member States express their sincere condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to the families of the victims,” it said.

It also said, “Member States, reaffirming their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, advocate a resolution to the conflict solely through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, they welcome all efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region.”

With the US and other western countries looking at the SCO grouping with suspicion and apprehension, the Bishkek Declaration said the “SCO is not a military-political bloc and is not directed against other states or international organizations. The SCO operates on the basis of openness, non-interference, equality and mutual respect”.

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In the context of the geopolitical environment where two wars — in Ukraine and West Asia — are ongoing, the declaration said: “Member States note that the world has entered an era of profound geopolitical, socioeconomic, and technological change. The international situation remains challenging, driven by ongoing conflicts, energy and food security challenges, global market instability, and climate change.”

Both wars have led to energy and food security challenges due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruption in the Black Sea, and have impacted the economy of developing countries and the developed world alike. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue in his speech at the SCO.

On the UN Charter and international law, the declaration said, “Member States reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the universal norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter and emphasize the need to strengthen its role as a guarantor of international peace and security, sustainable development, and the construction of a representative, democratic, and equitable multipolar world order. They make an increasing contribution to the common efforts to qualitatively improve the global order.” This is also important since Russia has invaded Ukraine, China regularly threatens neighbours, including in the South China Sea and the border standoff with India.

On the West’s criticism of human rights “violations” in China, Russia and Iran among others, the declaration said, “Member States emphasize the indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights and recall the universal nature of the obligation to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, oppose the application of “double standards”, particularly in matters of human rights, and oppose interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States.”

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Indian officials pointed out that SCO reaffirmed the “idea of One Earth, One Family, One Future” for developing dialogue. This was the catchphrase during the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.

“Taking into account the views of member states, they reaffirmed the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as to develop a shared vision of creating a community with a shared destiny for humanity and developing dialogue on the idea of ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’,” the Bishkek Declaration said.

They said India’s initiatives in SCO were accepted, as the declaration said, “Strengthening scientific, technical and innovative cooperation through active involvement of young people, and through the regular holding of the SCO Young Scientists Forum.” And, another, “Member States will promote the further strengthening of youth cooperation. They noted the contributions of the SCO Young Authors Conference.”

The leaders also welcomed the holding of the SCO Civilization Dialogue Forum in the autumn of 2026 in India.

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Also, keeping in view India being included in the grouping, the SCO amended the Charter to include English as an official and working language of the SCO.

The Bishkek Declaration also said that the “SCO presidency will pass to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, where the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO will be convened in 2027”. This will be closely watched by the world as to how India navigates its participation in the grouping.