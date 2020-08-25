Scindia visits RSS founder’s home in Nagpur: ‘Place gives inspiration on dedication to nation’

Asked about the confusion over leadership in the Congress, Scindia said, "That is their internal matter. It will not be proper to comment on it."

Former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March, visited the installations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on Tuesday. While RSS functionaries said they did not know of his programme, sources said Scindia visited the RSS headquarters in Mahal area and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Scindia visited the residence of RSS founder K B Hedgewar. “This place definitely gives inspiration. Anybody from anywhere in the country can get inspiration here about dedication towards nation (rashtra ke prati samarpan),” he said.

While nobody from the RSS confirmed his meeting with Bhagwat, sources said Scindia squeezed time to go to the headquarters without anybody noticing him and had a meeting with the chief.

“Actually, a vehicle was sent to airport by the RSS and Scindia came straight to meet Bhagwat after he landed around 11 am and was with him for about an hour,” sources said.

Later, Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also visited the RSS headquarters and met Bhagwat. “I come to Nagpur once every year. I have come to meet a friend here, so not visiting the RSS wouldn’t have been proper. So, I have come here,” he told the media.

