MP: After Kamal Nath’s snub, Scindia threatens again to hit streets if manifesto promises not fulfilled

Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that he would hit the streets if the promise made to guest teachers to regularise their service was not fulfilled. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that he would hit the streets if the promise made to guest teachers to regularise their service was not fulfilled. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday repeated his threat to take to the streets if promises made in the Congress party’s manifesto were not fulfilled.

“I am a public servant and fighting for people’s issues is my religion. We have to be patient but if the promises made to the people are not fulfilled we will definitely hit the streets,” he said in Gwalior on Sunday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared him to hit the streets when Scindia threatened to do so for the first time. “Let him do so,” the CM had said in Delhi on Saturday when asked to comment.

Earlier on Friday, addressing a rally in Tikamgarh, Scindia, who had lost the parliamentary elections from Guna-Shivpuri constituency, had announced that he would hit the streets if the promise made to guest teachers to regularise their service was not fulfilled.

Also Read| Is Coronavirus a ‘biological weapon’ developed by Chinese, asks Cong leader Manish Tewari

The party manifesto for the 2018 assembly elections had a promise to that effect. The CM and another senior leader Digvijaya Singh responded by saying that the promises made in the manifesto were meant to be fulfilled over five years. Congress came to power in MP in December 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.