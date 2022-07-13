Scindia lauds Kerala airports as over 120 Sri Lanka-bound aircraft make technical landing in state

Amid the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka over the economic crisis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday lauded the Trivandrum and Kochi airports in Kerala for allowing technical landing for refuelling purpose to over 120 aircraft bound for the island nation

Scindia said this gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with “our neighbour”.

“Kudos Trivandrum & Kochi airports for demonstrating the Indian spirit of वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्! The airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka. The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour,” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Sri Lanka, which is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948, has also been suffering a diesel shortage.

The island nation is presently witnessing unprecedented levels of inflation, near-depletion of foreign exchange reserves, shortages of medical supplies and an increase in prices of basic commodities.