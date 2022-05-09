No human should go through this: Scindia on IndiGo denying boarding to special needs child

Days after budget airline IndiGo allegedly denied boarding to a specially abled child on a Hyderabad-bound flight at the Ranchi airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the incident and said that he was investigating the matter himself.

“There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this!” Scindia tweeted on Monday morning, in response to a detailed account shared by a passenger who was present at the airport at the time of the incident. “Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken.”

On Sunday, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told The Indian Express that the aviation safety regulator is probing the incident and that a report has been sought from the airline. IndiGo said in a statement that the child “could not board the flight…as he was in a state of panic”.

The incident was brought to light in a Facebook post by a passenger at the airport who was waiting to board another flight. The author of the post, Manisha Gupta, told The Indian Express that the IndiGo staff “did not show any compassion”.

“He (the staff on duty) had made up his mind and that was it,” said Gupta, adding that she “works in the social sector” and “has the experience in dealing with matters of disability rights”. She took a flight on another airline to Delhi.