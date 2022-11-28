scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first flight from Itanagar’s Donyi Polo Airport

'Donyi' means the sun and 'Polo' means the moon. The airport, also the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/@ChownaMeinBJP)

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off IndiGo’s flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

This is the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata. Among others, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event virtually.

At the event here, IndiGo Principal Adviser RK Singh said Itanagar is the airline’s 75th domestic destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on November 19. It is the fourth operational airport in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

‘Donyi’ means the sun and ‘Polo’ means the moon. The airport, also the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore.

The airport is suitable for all weather day operations, and the runway is 2,300 metres long. Now, the northeast region has 16 airports.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 01:23:18 pm
Next Story

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close