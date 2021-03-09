Scindia could have been CM in Cong but now BJP backbencher: Rahul

Sources said Rahul was talking about the virtue of patience and the Congress organisation, and in that context said Scindia could have become the chief minister had he stayed in the party (File Photo)

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress a year ago, could have become chief minister in the natural course had he stayed in the party but is now relegated to the back benches in the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to have remarked on Monday.

Those present at the closed-door meeting of the Indian Youth Congress said Rahul did mention Scindia, but Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said the former party chief did not make any such remarks.

Stating that Rahul did not take anybody’s name, Srinivas said, “He only asked us to work hard and not think or be bothered about who is coming into the party and who is leaving…. He told us to fight against the BJP and the RSS, and to not be be scared.”

But sources said Rahul was talking about the virtue of patience and the Congress organisation, and in that context said Scindia could have become the chief minister had he stayed in the party. Rahul is learnt to have said that the BJP will never make Scindia the chief minister, and that he is now a backbencher there.