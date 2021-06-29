Scientists worldwide in open letter call for investigation of origin of SARS-CoV2

SARS-CoV-2 multiplies in the respiratory tract, enabling it to spread in particles of varying sizes emitted from an infected person’s nose and throat during breathing, speaking, singing, coughing and sneezing.(Representational)

OVER 30 scientists from across the world, including three from India, have in an open letter reiterated their demand for a comprehensive investigation of the origin of the SARS-CoV2.

Among the scientists include Jamie Metzl, senior fellow from the Atlantic Council, USA, Virginie Courtier, Paris-based evolutionary geneticist and Richard Ebright, profesoor of chemistry at Rutgers University, USA.

Pune’s Rahul Bahulikar, senior scientist at BAIF Development and Research Foundation, Monali Rahalkar, scientist, bio energy group at Agharkar Research Institute, and Sk Sarif Hassan, assistant professor of mathematics, Pingla Thana Mahavidyalaya, West Benga,l are the signatories to the letter that demands a scientific and forensic investigation into the plausible origin hypotheses.

Pune scientist couple Dr Monali Rahalkar and her husband, Dr Rahul Bahulikar, had done a focussed and systematic research investigation of their own to join some of the dots on the possible theory of the lab origin of the virus. This is the fourth open letter, Dr Rahalkar said.

Signatories to the letter released on June 28, the scientists have said: “All people and every nation, including China, have a direct interest in the origin of the pandemic being identified and our greatest vulnerabilities being addressed. It is therefore particularly unfortunate that no comprehensive investigation of all plausible origins has yet been carried out and that none is currently planned.”

On June 12, World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the families of the many millions who have died from Covid-19 “deserve to know what the origin of this virus is, so we can prevent it from happening again”.

In line with this aspiration, G7 leaders released a joint statement the following day calling for “a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China”.

Scientists and science communicators, who have called for a comprehensive investigation into the pandemic origins in three open letters earlier this year, welcomed these statements and again called for a comprehensive scientific and forensic investigation into all plausible origin hypotheses with unrestricted access to all relevant records, samples and personnel in China and, as appropriate, beyond.

The letter said that failing to comprehensively investigate the pandemic origins puts everyone and future generations at unnecessary risk, and it called on the world leaders to adopt a two-track approach for ensuring the fullest possible investigation of the pandemic origins.