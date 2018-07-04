Kerala: Scientists find Nipah virus in new bat samples

At least 17 people died during April and May in Kozhikode and Mallapuram districts of Kerala after contracting Nipah. (Photo: Wikipedia/Representational) At least 17 people died during April and May in Kozhikode and Mallapuram districts of Kerala after contracting Nipah. (Photo: Wikipedia/Representational)

Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found Nipah virus in fruit bats collected from the well in Kozhikode where the first case was reported. Earlier tests from bats for the same location had tested negative. Later, new samples were brought in for testing.

ICMR director general and secretary, Department of Health Research, Dr Balram Bhargava said, “Of the 52 bats, 19.2 per cent have tested positive for Nipah. The bats were from the well in the house in Kozhikode where the first case was reported. The first set of bats had tested negative but the problem with bats is that they fly away. A structured hunt was launched and these other samples procured. We found the virus in the second set.” The findings have been sent to The Lancet for publication.

At least 17 people died during April and May in Kozhikode and Mallapuram districts of Kerala after contracting Nipah.

