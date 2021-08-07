Scientists from India, 3 other nations to conduct Covid genome sequencing

This will help trace genetic mutations, recombinations as well as distribution of the virus and also make projections about the future of its spread, officials in the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday.

Indian scientists, in partnership with their colleagues from China, Russia and Brazil, will carry out genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and studies on the epidemiology and mathematical modelling of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will help trace genetic mutations, recombinations as well as distribution of the virus and also make projections about the future of its spread, officials in the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday.

A whole-genome sequencing is required for identification of genetic mutations and recombinations of the virus, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. Mathematical modelling is also required to assess its future spread.

Keeping this in mind, a research plan has been made by including expertise of scientists from diverse backgrounds. The database developed by the different groups will also compare the distribution and survival of the virus in the different regions.