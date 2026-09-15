Scientists develop new way to tackle key quantum computing challenge

The results of experiments has been published in a paper in the American Physical Society’s Physical Review A. (Image: Pixabay)

Scientists at the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) laboratory at Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru have demonstrated a novel way to increase the stability of the quantum states that enable computation in a quantum computer that can potentially improve the reliability and integrity of these calculations.

Unlike traditional computers that encode electric states into 0s and 1s to store and process information, quantum computers make use of the very unique, but counter-intuitive, properties of the quantum world to carry out calculations.

One of these happens to be “quantum entanglement,” a remarkable property of the quantum world in which two particles, after undergoing an interaction, get “linked” (or entangled) together in such a way that they begin to behave like one single system. Measuring certain properties of one reveals information about corresponding properties of the other, irrespective of the distance between the two.