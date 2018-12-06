Technician killed in cylinder explosion at IISc lab in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old technician was killed and three others injured on Wednesday during an experiment in a laboratory of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here Wednesday, PTI reported. Four technicians of a private start-up company were involved in some experiment when an explosion occurred suddenly at around 2.20 pm, the news agency reported.

The technician identified as Manoj from Mysuru died on the spot while three others suffered injuries. Police said that the injured have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition was said to be stable. An FIR had been registered by Sadhasghivanagar police and investigations were on, a release from the IISc said.

“A case of suspected blast of a cylinder was received from the laboratory of Hypersonics and Shockwave research of the Aerospace Department in the afternoon…,” it said confirming the casualties.

It was suspected that the incident occurred due to a blast in a cylinder containing some gas, police said, though the nature of explosion and its cause were yet to be established.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjan Raj Urs told PTI that the start-up company Superwave Technologies Private Limited was having a tie-up with the IISc for carrying out experiments pertaining to its research.

“Forensic experts would ascertain the actual cause of the accident but it seems like a cylinder blast,” he said.

-With PTI inputs