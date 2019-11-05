‘Science succeeds when taken to common masses,’ says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan Tuesday said science and research will be fruitful only when it reaches the masses and is able to kindle scientific temper among young children of the country.

Advertising

Addressing the inaugural session of science exhibition organised as part of the fifth India International Science Festival (IISF) in Kolkata on Tuesday, Vardhan said, “Platforms like IISF caters to the idea of reaching out to as many people as possible, thereby taking science to people.”

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate IISF via video conference.

While it may not be physically possible for science lovers to tour labs and scientific institutions in the country, platforms like IISF, started in 2015, are now trying to bridge these gaps.

Advertising

Earlier, Indian scientists did not have suitable platforms to showcase their research and developments to the world, especially the younger generation, remarked the minister.

Hailing contributions of yesteryears’ scientists from Kolkata, Harsh Vardhan urged the scientific community to make sure India ranks top doing cutting edge research.

The minister also hinted at organising the 2020-edition of IISF in the Northeast regions of India, thereby leaving no region of the country left out from scientific developments.

Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology and Vijnana Bharati are jointly organising IISF-4 that will conclude on November 8.