‘Schools shutting on Friday, not Sunday’: Jharkhand BJP member seeks NIA probe

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Friday, a senior BJP leader sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged “Islamisation” of schools in the border districts of Jharkhand; a BJD leader wanted the Centre’s intervention in getting an additional spillway in the Polavaram dam to save some Odisha tribal areas from flooding; while an AIMIM member urged the government to take measures to curb farmer suicides.

Nishikant Dubey of the BJP raised the issue of alleged Islamisation in his Jharkhand state. According to Dubey, who is an MP from Godda, around 1,800 government-aided schools have added “Urdu medium” to their names in the border districts, which have substantial population of “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. Citing a state government report, he said these schools have fixed Friday for weekly holiday instead of Sunday. “It shows the increasing Islamisation of the country,” he said, while seeking a probe by the NIA and blocking the funding for these schools.

Accusing the government of being insensitive to the farmers, AIMIM member Syed Imtiaz Ali alleged that around 400 farmers have committed suicide till July this year. “We have heard a lot about the government’s initiatives for the welfare of farmers. But how come there are so many farmer suicides,” he asked, adding that “since the government was not helping the farmers, they were forced to take loans from private banks at 25% to 32% interest rate”. He demanded that the government should find out how many farmers have committed suicide and the reasons. “Why is the government not taking measures to curb farmer suicides?…Changing names of places is more important for the Centre,” Ali said.

BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab raised the flood situation in the tribal areas of Odisha due to Polavaram project. “Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh in 1980 had agreed to the Polavaram Project. The total reservoir capacity was 36-lakh cusecs. But, Andhra Pradesh government raised the height of the dam and now it is inundating large parts of Odisha,” he said.

Mahtab pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has been saying that they will construct embankments on both sides of the river to which the Odisha government objected. “The case is pending in the Supreme Court. With increase in height, the Polavaram project is creating havoc in our state and also in parts of Telangana. I would request the government to impress upon the Andhra Pradesh government to have another spillway…so that our part of Odisha doesn’t get inundated,” he said.