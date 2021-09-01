Schools reopen in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan: Here are the state-wise guidelines

At lease five states and union territories, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, have decided to start reopening schools from September 1. From staggered lunch breaks, to limiting the seating capacity in classrooms — local authorities have enforced strict Covid protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of students.

Despite the looming fear of a potential third wave of coronavirus cases, state governments cited the considerable drop in coronavirus cases in several states across the country to justify their decision to reopen schools in a cautious phase-wise manner.

Here is a list of states where schools are reopening today

Delhi

Students of a government school in Delhi attend in-person class for the first time since schools were reopened on September 1. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Students of a government school in Delhi attend in-person class for the first time since schools were reopened on September 1. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

School for classes IX-XII, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen in the National Capital on September 1. However, it will not be compulsory for students to attend physical classes. Online learning will continue for those who opt out. Those who choose offline classes will have to get the permission of their parents/ guardians.

Only 50 per cent students per class, staggered lunch breaks, mandatory thermal screening, alternate seating, a quarantine room — these are some of the guidelines that schools and colleges in Delhi will have to follow when they reopen.

Tamil Nadu

The government has permitted schools to reopen for classes IX-XII on September 1. All school and colleges hostels have been permitted to reopen for students. Working men/women hostels are also allowed to function following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government.

Last month, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Raja Kannappan said that all school and government college students can travel free in all government busses from their place to the institutions. Students need to produce their photo ID cards or can travel in school uniform until the bus passes are issued by the transport corporation for this academic year.

As per the guidelines, the school managements have been directed to ensure all their workers, caretakers are vaccinated. The Tamil Nadu government has instructed the educational Institutions to ensure that students from Kerala are vaccinated and produce RT-PCR negative certificate.

Puducherry: Students at a school which reopened with certain Covid safety measures, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo) Puducherry: Students at a school which reopened with certain Covid safety measures, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh

Offline classes for students of classes VI to XII will resume in Madhya Pradesh from today. All students who choose to attend physical classes will have to provide a consent form signed by their parents.

Jabalpur: Students wearing face masks attend prayer in a class at a school that was reopened after further ease in Jabalpur: Students wearing face masks attend prayer in a class at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in Jabalpur, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Telangana

Schools in Telangana will reopen for physical in-person classes from September 1. However, attending in-person is not compulsory, as per a Telangana High Court order. The Telangana High Court stayed state government’s order to reopen educational institutions from September 1 by a week and the court declared that the physical classes are not mandatory.

“No student should be compelled to attend physical classes from September 1 as it is not mandatory amidst pandemic,” said Telangana HC. The state government has been directed to reopen schools by October 4. But before that, it must provide a detailed report on measures taken ahead of reopening of schools.

While some privates schools are taking a more cautious approach and remaining closed till next months, a few others have decided to reopen from today, with covid protocol in place.



Rajasthan

The government of Rajasthan will reopen schools for classes IX to XIi with 50 per cent capacity from September 1. It is mandatory for the teaching and non-teaching staff to take at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.

Besides schools, colleges and coaching institutes are allowed to open from September 1. The schools will be required to keep separate timings for different batches of students to prevent crowding.

Moradabad: Students arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in, Moradabad, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo) Moradabad: Students arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in, Moradabad, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tripura

Schools in Tripura will reopen for students of classes VI-XII from September 1. All schools will be required to function in single or double shifts, depending on the space available in classrooms.