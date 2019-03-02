‘Schools closed, education suffers whenever there is tension at LoC’

The nondescript village of Pallanwala in Jammu has seen some of the heaviest fighting between the armies of India and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 and also receives more than its fair share of cross-border firing every now and then. But today there is silence on the village streets with a palpable sense of tension in the air.

Akhnoor sector, including Jaurian and the villages of Pallanwala, Troti, Khour, Mandeala and Rakh Muthi, is one of the heavily-defended one by Indian Army.

As the hustle and bustle of Akhnoor and Jaurian gives way to green fields, laden with full-grown mustard crops, it is difficult to imagine that these idyllic locations have seen some of the toughest fighting between the two armies. Memorials to individual soldiers who died in various battles and even in the skirmishes after 1971 war dot the countryside.

Till a couple of days back, in the aftermath of Balakot attack by the Indian Air Force, the surrounding villages of Pallanwala once again came under heavy Pakistan Army firing. However, there was total calm in the area Friday. “People say that we, those who live here, must be used to the firing that takes place now and again. I would want these people to come and stay here and see if they can get used to this atmosphere,” said Jankar Singh of Panjtoot village, ahead of Pallanwala and closer to the Line of Control (LoC).

Describing the present atmosphere in the area as “very serious”, Jankar said Pakistan should face the consequences of its actions. “The education of our children suffers whenever there is tension at the LoC. Even now schools located within a distance of 5 km from the LoC are closed due to the firing,” he said.

With agriculture being the principal vocation of the villagers, the desire to seek “action” on Pakistan is tinged with a concern for the safety of their houses and animals. “When firing takes place, we have to let the animals lose so that they can escape the mortar shells that land here. The government has built some bunkers but there are too few and far between,” said another villager, Swaran Singh.

As more and more people appear and gather to chat there is a sense of community bravado. The men – there are no women or children to be seen on the streets of the village – start exchanging banter about Pakistan being on the receiving end of a war. “I sometimes feel that I should just take the burning oil from my cauldron and fling it at the enemy across the LoC,” said Joginder Singh, owner of a sweet shop, much to the cheer of his fellow villagers.

When asked if they are not afraid that they could lose their homes and hearths just as it happened in 1965 and 1971 wars, Bela Ram is nonchalant in his reply. “We are used to all this firing and shelling. Raunaq lagi rehti hai. Do chaar na gire to swaad nahi aata (It is quite entertaining when it happens. If a few shells do not fall then there is no fun),” he quipped.

The banter apart, the villages that dot this area and adjoining “Chicken’s neck”, where a sliver of Pak territory juts into India posing a threat, are on some of the most prized piece of land as it constitutes an approach to Jammu. Something which Pakistan Army had almost achieved in 1965 when it almost got to Akhnoor before the attack got stalled.

For these villagers sitting right next to a powder keg there is never an option to leave for the good. “We are not rich enough to relocate somewhere else. We have to stay here and, maybe, run away temporarily when there is fighting. We support any action on ground even if it harms our property, but at least look after us. Give us facilities like the villages that dot the International Border get,” said Jankar.