Schools barred from collecting full fee due to economic slowdown: Haryana to HC

THE HARYANA government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that directions to the private schools regarding collection of fee have been issued keeping in view the economic condition of the parents and the hardships being faced by them.

The schools in Haryana are allowed to take only tuition fee and they have challenged the orders before the HC.

“All these directions have been issued under special circumstances which is being faced by the world at large due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic due to which there is a slowdown in the economic activities,” the government said in its reply.

The Haryana government also told the court that similar directions have also been issued by other states. During the hearing Wednesday, the HC observed that the parties including the parents and school managements need to reach an amicable solution. The case was adjourned for next hearing on June 22.

A number of schools have argued that the authorities cannot prevent them from charging the fee at enhanced rate and submitted that they have been put under grave financial constraints due to the orders. The schools in Haryana have been ordered by the government to only collect monthly tuition fee from only those who are capable of paying, and not demand other charges like building fund, maintenance fund, admission charges and computer charges in wake of the Covid-19 situation. The schools also have been prohibited from demanding fee in advance and also ordered to not bar any students from the online classes.

