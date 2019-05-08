Schoolboy abducted for ransom in J&K

A Class V student of Army School, Kaluchak, was allegedly kidnapped for ransom from the industrial estate of Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Identified as Anirudh Sharma, the son of Army Captain (retd) Joginder Sharma, police said that the abduction took place on Monday afternoon, around 50 metres from his house.

Quoting a witness, a senior police officer said that the boy was kidnapped by some people traveling in a white coloured van around 2.50 pm. Within 15 minutes of the incident, the boy’s father received a phone call asking him to come with Rs 1 crore near Sarore on the Jammu-Kathua national highway and take back his son, the officer said, adding the boy’s father told them that the abductors later decreased the ransom amount to Rs 50 lakh.

Police have set up different teams comprising cyber experts to track down the abductors. Nearly half a dozen people have also been picked up for questioning.