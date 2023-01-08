School that shares space with vandalised church a top institution

On January 2, around half an hour before dispersal time at Viswadeepti School, at Banglapara in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, a mob of about 50 people barged in through the gates and attacked the Sacred Heart Church that shares its premises with the school.

As the protesters ran amok, the teachers pleaded with them to spare the school and the bicycles of the students.

“When the rioters broke in, the teachers quickly asked the children to gather at a ground behind the school. Some of the children started crying. I appreciate how the teachers handled such a tough situation,” said a senior member of the school administration.

The rioters left around 15 minutes later, but not before vandalising the new church building and the staff quarters in the compound and breaking a window pane of the nursery wing of the school.

For four days after the attack, the school stayed shut as a precautionary measure. On Saturday, as the school reopened, school sources said around 60 per cent of the children came back. “Some of our students didn’t come today since it’s the weekend. Also, two of our buses couldn’t ply because the drivers did not turn up. Yet, most students came on cycles. It’s hard to keep them away from school,” said the senior school staff member. The Viswadeepti School, one of 40-odd schools in Chhattisgarh run by the Catholic Diocese, is among the top schools in Narayanpur district, with an excellent academic record, making it one of the most sought-after institutions in the region.

Maneesh Anthony, Educational Secretary, Catholic Diocese, Jagdalpur, said, “In the previous academic session, one of our students, Shailee Yadav, stood sixth among the top 10 SSC rank holders in Chhattisgarh with 97.50% per cent. Of the top 10 in Narayanpur district last year, nine were from our school. Our students also take a keen interest in extracurricular activities and sports such as cricket, football and athletics.”

Set up in 2005-2006, the school has 1,010 students from nursery to Class 10, 29 teachers and six guest lecturers, besides Principal Father Devasia Jomon.

The school has children from all communities, with tribals making up 40 per cent of them.

Balram Puri, who coaches at a taekwondo academy that runs on the school premises, says, “The students from this academy have won 280-odd medals in competitions in Chhattisgarh. One of the students from this school, Chandrakanta Kashyap, won a silver medal at the National Matsogi-Do Championship held in Goa in December last year.

Chandrakanta, 15, says, “I was always interested in martial arts and took up Matsogi-Do. I got a lot of support from the school and Puri sir. I practised for two years and won a silver medal. Now I am working hard to win the gold. I hope to become a martial arts trainer and a chef someday.”

Dinesh Jain, a businessman and president of the parents’ association of the school, said, “Both my children go to this school. My son got over 90 per cent in Class 9 and I am hoping he will top the school and district. The teachers and the principal take special care to ensure all-round development of students.”

On the January 2 attack, Jain said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. Our children have never faced any religious influence or force from the school. It’s one of the best schools in the region.”

A top official in the school said, “We have never converted anyone. Our duty is only to provide education. There are so many children who have graduated from this school. Have they been converted? Some people come to the church to offer prayers or to get peace of mind. Does that mean they are converted?”