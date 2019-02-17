Karnataka: School teacher held for hailing Pakistan over terror attack

A woman teacher of a private school in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly hailing Pakistan in the backdrop of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, police said Sunday.

Advertising

Jilekha Bi of the school at Shivapura in Belagavi was arrested Saturday night after she posted a message on social media saying “Pakistan Ki Jay Ho”, they said.

She is the second person to be arrested in the state over similar comments on Thursday’s suicide bomb attack in Pulwama. A Kashmiri student studying in a city college was arrested Saturday for hailing the Jaish terrorist in a social networking site.

The teacher, a native of Belagavi, was produced in a local court Sunday and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Her post triggered public outrage and some youth gathered near her house, pelted it with stones and allegedly tried to set it afire, they added.

Soon, police reached the spot, arrested the woman and the protestors.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 23-year-old Tahir Latif of Baramula district.

He had allegedly put up a screenshot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp and praised him.

Besides the two, police have also registered a case against another Kashmiri youth — Abid Malik — for posting remarks on Facebook allegedly describing the terror attack as “The real surgical attack”.

Following the complaint, Facebook deleted his account.

Advertising

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when the Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.