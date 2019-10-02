Delhi: School students light solar lamps on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Hundreds of school students attempted to make a world record by lighting solar lamps as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly in New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary Wednesday.

As part of the ‘Student Solar Ambassador’ programme, a collective effort by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), students undertook a pledge to dedicate the International Day of Non-Violence to the environment.

School children in Punjab’s Lehragaga town will also be taking part in the programme, aimed at spreading the message of conserving energy and pledge “To protect, preserve and nurture our environment”, “to not cause harm to nature and be “compassionate, responsible global citizens to ensure peaceful co-existence of all living beings in the world.”