Sunday, July 03, 2022
School curriculum revision: Education Ministry launches online public consultation survey

The survey includes 10 Multiple Choice Questions

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2022 7:17:28 pm
The Ministry of Education has launched an online public survey to expand the scope of consultations relating to the ongoing work to revise the NCF (File)

The Ministry of Education has launched an online public survey to expand the scope of consultations relating to the ongoing work to revise the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), based on which new school textbooks will be prepared, according to an official statement.

On Sunday, the ministry announced that anyone willing to provide their inputs on the revision of NCF can do so through the portal ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in.

“All stakeholders, including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages placed in the VIIIth Schedule of our Constitution,” it said in a statement.

Also read |Schools poor in digital learning,180 districts score less than 10%

The survey involves a participant to answer 10 MCQs on issues such as “best ways to ensure that learning in classrooms is made more enjoyable” to “primary issues regarding curriculum content in textbooks that a new curriculum framework must address”.

As part of the survey, participants can also submit a small write up on ways to make “school education more relevant, effective, and meaningful for learners”. The announcement comes days after The Indian Express reported that at least 17 out of 25 expert groups constituted for the NCF revision have members with RSS links.

