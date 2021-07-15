Scheme involves expansion of the AYUSH sector: AYUSH Mission to remain centrally sponsored

TO REDUCE the burden on the country’s healthcare infrastructure, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National AYUSH Mission as a centrally sponsored scheme till March 2026. The project will have a total cost of Rs 4,603 crore, of which the Centre will bear Rs 3,000 crore share, and the states will cover the rest.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that the scheme involves expansion of the AYUSH sector to promote holistic health of Indians. He said under the scheme, old and traditional medicinal systems would be promoted and AYUSH wellness centres, medical colleges, hospitals and dispensaries will be set up and upgraded.

The government said in a statement that the Mission, launched in 2014, is being implemented by the Ministry of AYUSH with the objective of providing “cost effective AYUSH services, with universal access through upgrading AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, co-location of AYUSH facilities at Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers and District Hospitals”.

Thakur said the Cabinet also approved change of nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research. The consequential changes will also be carried out in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations, the government said in its statement.

The inclusion of Ayurveda within the mandate of the institute will be highly beneficial for the people of Northeast for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and folk medicine. The institute will also provide opportunities for students of Ayurveda and folk medicine, not only in India but also the neighbouring countries such as Tibet, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, China and other Central Asian countries, the statement said.