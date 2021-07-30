Suspension on scheduled international passenger flights extended till August 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till August 31.

“However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis,” the DGCA added in a statement.

The statement added, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”

Scheduled international commercial passenger services have been suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 infections. Although international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since last year.

India has also been operating international flights to/from 24 countries — including the US, UK, UAE — under an “air bubble” arrangement.