SCBA calls for more women judges in higher judiciary

A day after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana exhorted women lawyers to demand 50 percent reservation in the judiciary, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday came out in support of appointing more women judges. SCBA president Vikas Singh said in a statement: “the CJI being the head of the institution and the appointments being done by the Collegium system, he can easily provide for more and more representation of women lawyers.”

He said the SCBA “has always been requesting for a larger representation for women in higher judiciary” and added that it had handed over names of women lawyers in the top court recommended by a search committee constituted by the Association for elevation.